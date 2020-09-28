Isle of Wight MS Society recognised with Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

The Isle of Wight MS Society has received its Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service from the IOW Lord Lieutenant Susie Sheldon, and Dr Nick England, at their Shop in Shanklin.

The award is for their amazing work in providing emotional, financial, and wellbeing support to those affected by Multiple Sclerosis on the Island.

Brading: All the money we raise is spent on the Island

Group Coordinator, Paul Brading, said,

“We are truly honoured to have received this prestigious award, recognising the range of support we offer to Islanders, from our unique free alternative therapy voucher scheme, the availability of Health and Wellbeing grants, to the numerous social and information events we organise. “Funds are raised primarily through our shop in Regent Street Shanklin, and all the money we raise is spent on the Island.”

Smith: Thoroughly deserve this acknowledgement

Finance Volunteer, Susan Smith, said,

“This award is well deserved by our Shop Manager and wonderful team of over 30 volunteers both in the shop and coordinating group, they thoroughly deserve this acknowledgement of their efforts in supporting our Local MS community. “We firmly believe that building a friendship network can really help people when they most need it and prevents isolation”

Brading: Proud to have been awarded this honour

Paul concluded,

“What we provide on the Island is unique and is applauded by the MS Society Nationally. “The MS Society Isle of Wight Group is most proud to have been awarded this honour.”

Shared by Paul Brading, in his capacity as Group Coordinator of the IOW MS Society. Ed