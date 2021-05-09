Isle of Wight 2021 town, parish and community council results

Following the count of votes in the town, parish and community council elections across the Isle of Wight, there are many new faces looking towards the future.
Across 11 town and parish councils, 18 wards had to be counted yesterday (Saturday), at Medina Leisure Centre in Newport.
Interesting results
The effort of scores of counters, working under strict Covid-19 regulations, has brought some interesting results.
In Bembridge, which has been troubled by infighting in recent years, new councillors will take their seats after 17 candidates fought for just 12 spots.
In Ventnor, despite only six seats being available, the number of candidates was double that.
Our Ryde storm RTC
New political group Our Ryde won the majority of seats on Ryde Town Council.
Led by prominent Ryde politicians, Phil Jordan and Michael Lilley, who are also now Isle of Wight Council members, the group promises to keep building on what it says has been the recent work of Ryde Town Council – investing in the community.
Prominent councillor loses seat
At Sandown Town Council, prominent Isle of Wight Councillor Paul Brading lost his seat, despite comfortably securing a place on Lake Parish Council and on Friday winning his Isle of Wight Council election.
The Island’s other 48 town, parish and community council wards were already decided – by uncontested elections before Thursday, 6th May.
See how the rest of the town, parish and community councillors fared here: (elected councillors are in bold)
Bembridge Parish Council
North Ward (six seats)
- Jay Chapman – 294
- Martin Groom – 335
- Paul Kenny – 281
- Rosamond Poncia – 336
- Alasdair Steane, Our Bembridge – 232
- Mike Tarrant – 235
- Richard Weaver – 289
- Liz White – 385
Turnout: 45.96 per cent
South Ward (six seats)
- Harriet Brabazon – 407
- Iain Delaney – 166
- Margaret Donlon – 137
- Josh Lake – 333
- Liz Mitchell – 355
- Grant Stillman – 186
- Marianne Sullivan – 318
- Sheila Weedall – 358
- Ray Widger – 254
Turnout: 41.9 per cent
Brighstone Parish Council
Brighstone Ward (six seats)
- Pearl Adams – 349
- Doug Alldred, Green – 338
- Colin Bridges – 353
- John Cirrone – 403
- Steve Hastings – 359
- Matt Huxley – 312
- Nick Stuart – 373
Cowes Town Council
Cowes North Ward (six seats)
- Anni Adams – 438
- Paul Bertie – 328
- Paul Fuller – 660
- Richard Hollis – 513
- Neil Oliver – 280
- David Walters – 338
- Wendy Wardrop – 350
Turnout: 40.91 per cent
East Cowes Town Council
Osborne Ward (four seats)
- Stephen Hendry – 373
- Sharon Lake – 265
- Michael Paler, Ind – 389
- Cameron Palin, Green – 473
- Simon Walker – 57
Turnout: 29.33 per cent
Lake Parish Council
Lake South Ward (three seats)
- Patch Barry, Green – 134
- Paul Brading – 300
- Jenny Hicks – 162
- John Marshall – 143
- Robert May, Ind – 112
- Stephen Parkes – 72
Turnout: 40.86 per cent
Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council
Mountjoy and Shide Ward (two seats)
- Jaimie Bundell, Green – 330
- Shirley Smart – 480
- Fred Turgut – 216
Turnout: 29.78 per cent
Niton and Whitwell Parish Council
Niton ward (six seats)
- Jon BG – 270
- Simon Biles – 229
- Sherlie Burridge – 184
- Claire Critchison, Green – 442
- Wendy Loader, Ind – 201
- Alison Logan – 240
- Lorraine Sheerin – 290
Turnout: 54.26 per cent
Ryde Town Council
Binstead Ward (two seats)
- Diana Conyers – 254
- Simon Cooke, Our Ryde – 362
- Christopher Cory, Ind – 90
- Ian Dore, Ind – 676
Turnout: 43.5 per cent
Haylands and Swanmore Ward (two seats)
- Les Kirkby – 557
- Sue Lyons – 230
- Malcolm Ross – 432
Turnout: 32.83 per cent
Ryde Appley and Elmfield Ward (three seats)
- Lisa Carter, Our Ryde – 517
- Paul Hampton, Green – 164
- Michael Lilley, Our Ryde – 911
- Jenna Sabine, Our Ryde – 550
Turnout: 34.83 per cent
Ryde Monktonmead Ward (three seats)
- Georgie Carter, Our Ryde – 516
- Charles Chapman – 366
- Karen Lucioni, IIN – 555
- Mick Lyons – 165
Turnout: 30.18 per cent
Ryde North West Ward (two seats)
- Phil Jordan, Our Ryde – 696
- John McLagan, Our Ryde – 685
- Steven Sheridan – 251
- Phil Truckel – 194
Turnout: 34.92 per cent
Ryde West Ward (two seats)
- Richard May, Our Ryde – 591
- Ian Stephens, IIN – 476
- Lou Temel – 263
Turnout: 34.96 per cent
Sandown Town Council
Sandown North Ward (six seats)
- Debbie Andre, Ind – 510
- Sue Betts, Green – 307
- Paul Brading – 228
- Ian Fletcher – 349
- Dan Haynes, Ind – 275
- Heather Humby, Ind – 604
- Alex Lightfoot, Ind – 477
- Robert May, Ind – 295
- Stephen Parkes – 167
- Joan Solomon – 285
Turnout: 35.06 per cent
Sandown South Ward (six seats)
- Frank Baldry – 225
- Emily Brothers – 201
- Pauline Evans – 200
- Jenny Hicks – 336
- Paddy Lightfoot – 418
- Ian Ward – 389
- Toby Wilcock – 314
- Gary Young – 114
Turnout: 29.81 per cent
Shanklin Town Council
Shanklin Central (six seats)
- Michael Beston – 599
- William Boustead – 212
- Sue Godden – 328
- Wendy Hilton-How – 324
- Esther Knight – 193
- Robin Lansdell – 337
- Adrian Whittaker – 334
- David Williams – 341
Turnout: 34.85 per cent
Ventnor Town Council
Ventnor West Ward (six seats)
- Ian Bond – 286
- Steve Cooper – 194
- Matthew Didge – 123
- Julie Hutchinson – 286
- Mark Jefferies – 372
- Jamie Macaulay – 181
- Steve Milford – 209
- Lester Slade – 106
- James Toogood – 308
- Steph Toogood – 272
- Phil Warren – 384
- John Watkins – 107
Turnout: 36.23 per cent
This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed
Image: © Local Democracy Reporter – Louise Hill
Sunday, 9th May, 2021 8:46am
By Louise Hill, Local Democracy Reporter
