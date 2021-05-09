Isle of Wight 2021 town, parish and community council results

Following the count of votes in the town, parish and community council elections across the Isle of Wight, there are many new faces looking towards the future.

Across 11 town and parish councils, 18 wards had to be counted yesterday (Saturday), at Medina Leisure Centre in Newport.

Interesting results

The effort of scores of counters, working under strict Covid-19 regulations, has brought some interesting results.

In Bembridge, which has been troubled by infighting in recent years, new councillors will take their seats after 17 candidates fought for just 12 spots.

In Ventnor, despite only six seats being available, the number of candidates was double that.

Our Ryde storm RTC

New political group Our Ryde won the majority of seats on Ryde Town Council.

Led by prominent Ryde politicians, Phil Jordan and Michael Lilley, who are also now Isle of Wight Council members, the group promises to keep building on what it says has been the recent work of Ryde Town Council – investing in the community.

Prominent councillor loses seat

At Sandown Town Council, prominent Isle of Wight Councillor Paul Brading lost his seat, despite comfortably securing a place on Lake Parish Council and on Friday winning his Isle of Wight Council election.

The Island’s other 48 town, parish and community council wards were already decided – by uncontested elections before Thursday, 6th May.

See how the rest of the town, parish and community councillors fared here: (elected councillors are in bold)

Bembridge Parish Council

North Ward (six seats)

Jay Chapman – 294

Martin Groom – 335

Paul Kenny – 281

Rosamond Poncia – 336

Alasdair Steane, Our Bembridge – 232

Mike Tarrant – 235

Richard Weaver – 289

Liz White – 385

Turnout: 45.96 per cent

South Ward (six seats)

Harriet Brabazon – 407

Iain Delaney – 166

Margaret Donlon – 137

Josh Lake – 333

Liz Mitchell – 355

Grant Stillman – 186

Marianne Sullivan – 318

Sheila Weedall – 358

Ray Widger – 254

Turnout: 41.9 per cent

Brighstone Parish Council

Brighstone Ward (six seats)

Pearl Adams – 349

Doug Alldred, Green – 338

Colin Bridges – 353

John Cirrone – 403

Steve Hastings – 359

Matt Huxley – 312

Nick Stuart – 373

Cowes Town Council

Cowes North Ward (six seats)

Anni Adams – 438

Paul Bertie – 328

Paul Fuller – 660

Richard Hollis – 513

Neil Oliver – 280

David Walters – 338

Wendy Wardrop – 350

Turnout: 40.91 per cent

East Cowes Town Council

Osborne Ward (four seats)

Stephen Hendry – 373

Sharon Lake – 265

Michael Paler, Ind – 389

Cameron Palin, Green – 473

Simon Walker – 57

Turnout: 29.33 per cent

Lake Parish Council

Lake South Ward (three seats)

Patch Barry, Green – 134

Paul Brading – 300

Jenny Hicks – 162

John Marshall – 143

Robert May, Ind – 112

Stephen Parkes – 72

Turnout: 40.86 per cent

Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council

Mountjoy and Shide Ward (two seats)

Jaimie Bundell, Green – 330

Shirley Smart – 480

Fred Turgut – 216

Turnout: 29.78 per cent

Niton and Whitwell Parish Council

Niton ward (six seats)

Jon BG – 270

Simon Biles – 229

Sherlie Burridge – 184

Claire Critchison, Green – 442

Wendy Loader, Ind – 201

Alison Logan – 240

Lorraine Sheerin – 290

Turnout: 54.26 per cent

Ryde Town Council

Binstead Ward (two seats)

Diana Conyers – 254

Simon Cooke, Our Ryde – 362

Christopher Cory, Ind – 90

Ian Dore, Ind – 676

Turnout: 43.5 per cent

Haylands and Swanmore Ward (two seats)

Les Kirkby – 557

Sue Lyons – 230

Malcolm Ross – 432

Turnout: 32.83 per cent

Ryde Appley and Elmfield Ward (three seats)

Lisa Carter, Our Ryde – 517

Paul Hampton, Green – 164

Michael Lilley, Our Ryde – 911

Jenna Sabine, Our Ryde – 550

Turnout: 34.83 per cent

Ryde Monktonmead Ward (three seats)

Georgie Carter, Our Ryde – 516

Charles Chapman – 366

Karen Lucioni, IIN – 555

Mick Lyons – 165

Turnout: 30.18 per cent

Ryde North West Ward (two seats)

Phil Jordan, Our Ryde – 696

John McLagan, Our Ryde – 685

Steven Sheridan – 251

Phil Truckel – 194

Turnout: 34.92 per cent

Ryde West Ward (two seats)

Richard May, Our Ryde – 591

Ian Stephens, IIN – 476

Lou Temel – 263

Turnout: 34.96 per cent

Sandown Town Council

Sandown North Ward (six seats)

Debbie Andre, Ind – 510

Sue Betts, Green – 307

Paul Brading – 228

Ian Fletcher – 349

Dan Haynes, Ind – 275

Heather Humby, Ind – 604

Alex Lightfoot, Ind – 477

Robert May, Ind – 295

Stephen Parkes – 167

Joan Solomon – 285

Turnout: 35.06 per cent

Sandown South Ward (six seats)

Frank Baldry – 225

Emily Brothers – 201

Pauline Evans – 200

Jenny Hicks – 336

Paddy Lightfoot – 418

Ian Ward – 389

Toby Wilcock – 314

Gary Young – 114

Turnout: 29.81 per cent

Shanklin Town Council

Shanklin Central (six seats)

Michael Beston – 599

William Boustead – 212

Sue Godden – 328

Wendy Hilton-How – 324

Esther Knight – 193

Robin Lansdell – 337

Adrian Whittaker – 334

David Williams – 341

Turnout: 34.85 per cent

Ventnor Town Council

Ventnor West Ward (six seats)

Ian Bond – 286

Steve Cooper – 194

Matthew Didge – 123

Julie Hutchinson – 286

Mark Jefferies – 372

Jamie Macaulay – 181

Steve Milford – 209

Lester Slade – 106

James Toogood – 308

Steph Toogood – 272

Phil Warren – 384

John Watkins – 107

Turnout: 36.23 per cent

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Local Democracy Reporter – Louise Hill