Isle of Wight musician, Jack Barnes, launches latest single: Down and Out

Jack Barnes, a 20-year-old musician from the Isle of Wight will be releasing his latest single, Down and Out, tomorrow (Friday 17th April).

You might remember Jack as the former creative apprentice at Ventnor Exchange, who went on to be responsible for the free fringe event programming at the 2019/20 Ventnor Fringe Festivals.

“The sound of forgotten greasy spoons”

With support from Josh Mobaraki and James Pinfield-Wells, Down and Out is, “The sound of forgotten greasy spoons. Your empty bank balance and unprecedented nostalgia”, says Jack.

The single is being released with the help from Brisbane- based (Australia) label Colossus Records, and will be available to purchase from all your usual digital music vendors (iTunes, Google Play and Spotify).

Follow on socials to stay up-to-date

OnTheWight have had a sneaky pre-launch listen to the track and love it.

Follow Jack Barnes on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and don’t forget to tune in tomorrow to hear and buy the single.