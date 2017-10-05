Isle of Wight NHS in recruitment and financial crises

Papers presented to this week’s Isle of Wight NHS Trust Board meeting reveal the organisation is likely to end the financial year almost £19m in the red, with a worst case scenario of £26.3m in deficit.

OnTheWight reported on the Trust/s financial crisis last year, but despite a financial recovery plan being put in place, the situation appears to have escalated.

NHS Improvement watching

Unless the NHS Trust can demonstrate improvements in their financial performance in the immediate future, they face the risk of being placed in Financial Special Measures

by the watchdog, NHS Improvement.

The Trust was placed in Special Measures by the CQC earlier this year after the leadership was found to be ‘Inadequate’.

Almost £1m per month on agency staff

Absence of staff due to sickness has increased Trustwide with anxiety, stress and other psychiatric illnesses remaining the highest cause of absence.

The papers reveal that “agency usage has exceeded the national ceiling”, with the Isle of Wight NHS Trust spending £916,000 in August alone on agency staff.

Interim Chief Executive, Maggie Oldham, told Wednesday’s meeting that the Trust currently has 101 vacancies.

