Mid-Staffs troubleshooter takes on IW NHS Trust interim CEO role

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has appointed Maggie Oldham, an experienced NHS leader, as its interim chief executive.

Her appointment follows the recent departure of the Trust’s previous Chief Executive and the publication of a Care Quality Commission report on the quality of care provided by the Trust. Ms Oldham will take up her interim role on Tuesday 2 May 2017.

Oversaw merger with neighbouring Trust

With experience in the acute, ambulance, community and mental health sectors, Maggie is particularly experienced at supporting NHS Trusts that face significant challenges.

She joined the leadership team at Mid Staffordshire Hospital in 2010, after the care failures of 2007-9 came to light and became the Chief Executive of the Trust in 2013 having made significant improvements, and helped the hospital merge with a neighbouring Trust to develop sustainable services.

NHS Improvement Director

More recently Maggie has been an Improvement Director within the NHS and she is currently working with the Faculty of Medical Leadership and Management set up by the UK Medical Royal Colleges.

Until recently she was also supporting South East Coast Ambulance Service to ensure delivery of their Unified Recovery Plan. She has a Master’s degree in Healthcare Law and Ethics, a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing and a Post Graduate Certificate of Education.

Many dedicated and caring staff members

Maggie Oldham said,

“I am very pleased to be joining the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. I know the Trust has many dedicated and caring members of staff and that it delivers some good services. However, it is also clear from the recent CQC report that much needs to be done to improve the quality of care, improve performance against key targets, recruit staff to vacant posts and address outdated and bureaucratic practices. “I will be working closely with the Trust board and the Trust’s Improvement Director, Philippa Slinger, to develop a robust and achievable plan for major and rapid improvement.”

Leadership and vision the Trust needs

Eve Richardson, the Trust Chairman, said:

“I am very pleased we have been able to recruit somebody with Maggie Oldham’s experience to the post of interim chief executive. We will, of course, be recruiting a permanent chief executive as soon as possible but until that process is completed I am confident that Maggie will be able to deliver the leadership and vision the Trust needs.”

Maggie Oldham will be employed as a member of staff for the duration of her period with the Isle of Wight NHS Trust and she will be living on the Island whilst she is fulfilling her new role.

