Isle of Wight NHS Trust care heroes honoured in NHS Parliamentary Awards

MPs and NHS leaders in the South East have joined forces to honour health and care staff who have helped to improve patient experience in the regional round of the NHS Parliamentary Awards, announced today.

Ten regional champions, selected by an expert NHS panel, includes two team members from St. Mary’s Hospital:

The Lifetime Achievement Award for the South East region has been awarded to Brian Martin, Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

The NHS Rising star Award (supported by Fujifilm UK) for the South East region has been awarded to Carolina Lamb, Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

Nominated by Isle of Wight MP

Brian and Carolina were nominated by Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely and they will now be included within the shortlist for the national awards that take place in July 2021.

Maggie Oldham, Chief Executive said:

“We are thrilled that two members of our team have won a South East NHS Parliamentary Award. 2020 has been a difficult year and this wonderful news recognises how our trust has stepped up to the challenge. These awards highlight the breadth of support needed to provide high quality, compassionate care, from a long standing member of staff to a recently recruited volunteer – everyone who steps forward to dedicate their time to helping patients and their families can make a huge difference. “I congratulate Brian and Carolina for their hard work to serve our Island community and we are rooting for them in the upcoming national event.”

The Coronavirus pandemic, the greatest public health challenge in the NHS history has prompted a record number of nominations from MPs across the country who have sought to shine a light on the dedication of nurses, midwives, GPs, physios, pharmacists, healthcare assistants, porters, cleaners, and countless other staff who have contributed to the unprecedented response.

Seely: Important work to help improve NHS services

MP Bob Seely said:

“Congratulations to both Brian and Carolina. It is more important than ever that we take the time to appreciate those who not only work daily to keep NHS services going, but also taking important steps to improve them, which I have been privileged to see Brian do first-hand. I would also like to congratulate Carolina for her important volunteering efforts. “I am very well aware that NHS staff have been under more pressure than ever this year and again, on behalf of all Islanders, I would like to thank them all, as well as the volunteers who support them. Good luck to Brian and Carolina in the national awards next summer.”

Nominations were up by more than 20% compared to 2019 which just enforces the level of appreciation for NHS staff within the region.

Martin: An opportunity to fast track technology

Brian Martin, Technology Enabled Care Manager said:

“I am humbled to have been nominated and thrilled to have been won a regional lifetime achievement award. I have been privileged to have held a long career in healthcare, spanning Ambulance and Community services from London to the Isle of Wight. I thoroughly enjoy my role and the potential it has to improve the lives of people. “The pandemic has provided an opportunity to fast track technology that enables our patients to get the care they need without coming into hospital. I am proud of my team and the trust for supporting innovative opportunities and I am proud to have supported communities over many years.”

Lamb: Very grateful to have been nominated

Carolina Lamb, IOW NHS volunteer said:

“I knew the hospital needed help during the pandemic and decided to put myself forward. As a 16-year-old, I wasn’t very confident at first, but very soon was made to feel part of the NHS family. “As a volunteer, I spend the majority of my time welcoming patients and relatives to the hospital and delivering personal belongings to patients on the wards from their loved ones. “I’m very grateful to have been nominated by my colleagues and very excited to have been awarded as a regional champion”

Onto the national heats

Brian and Carolina, along with the other eight regional champions for the South East, will now go head to head with other winners from across the country to be judged by a national panel made up of senior leaders representing staff and patients, for the chance to win the prestigious national award which will be presented at a special ceremony in the House of Commons on the 7th July 2021.

Lewis: I wish our champions the best of luck

Vaughan Lewis, South East NHS England and NHS Improvement Medical Director said:

“I was impressed by the high standard of all entries from the South Eastthis year and choosing between the dozens of teams and individuals who all go above and beyond, to go forward and represent our region, has been incredibly difficult. I wish our champions the best of luck in the national heats.”

Dunkley Bent: The nation owes a debt of gratitude

England’s Chief Midwife and chair of the national judging panel this year, Professor Jaqueline Dunkley Bent, said:

“A huge congratulations to all those who have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to the NHS as well as making a genuine difference to the patients they care for. NHS staff and volunteers make the health service what it is today – the largest and greatest care team in the world. “This year more than ever, the nation owes a debt of gratitude to the 1.3 million-strong army of nurses, midwives, doctors, physios, pharmacists, healthcare and maternity care assistants porters, cleaners, and countless other staff who ensured no patient who could benefit from NHS care was unable to receive it. “It will be a tough task selecting our overall winners – I look forward to hearing more about their fantastic achievements and celebrating with them all at the national award ceremony.”

The full list of regional winners can be found on the Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust, in their own words. Ed