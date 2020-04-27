Isle of Wight NHS Trust tell OnTheWight they have ‘no shortage of PPE’

With the subject of personal protection equipment (PPE) in the news, OnTheWight has sought a reassurance from Isle of Wight NHS Trust that they have sufficient supplies to protect their staff during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

As many will understand, the Island is in a different position to much of the UK, with some of the lowest numbers of Covid-19 patients, so St Mary’s aren’t using PPE at the same rate as other acute hospitals across the nation.

‘No shortage of any PPE’

OnTheWight asked the IW NHS Trust whether everyone who works at the hospital has sufficient PPE and how far into the future those stocks will last.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust told OnTheWight they have enough stocks of all the PPE they need and that, “there’s no shortage of any of the PPE”.

Maggie Oldham, Chief Executive at Isle of Wight NHS Trust also told OnTheWight,

“We have a great team here, working day and night to keep an eye on the stock levels, so at the moment we can provide all of our staff across the Trust with the PPE they need to follow the national guidance.”

Just In Time and Mutual Aid systems

Supply of PPE is maintained using the ‘Just In Time‘ logistical system. As long as the orders keep arriving (which the IW’s are), the system works to keep staff protected.

In addition, there is the well-established ‘Mutual Aid’ system. If any Trust in the area doesn’t receive their delivery of PPE or the delivery is different to what they require, the other local Trusts help each other out.

Staff are protected

For the moment, and hopefully into the future, according to the NHS Trust, Island residents can be reassured that staff working at St Mary’s have enough PPE within the Government guidelines to safely carry out their important and valued work.

Image: Ashkan Forouzani under CC BY 2.0