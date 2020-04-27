Future of Brading Roman Villa at risk in light of Coronavirus crisis: Your support needed

Brading Roman Villa have launched a fundraiser to help save the museum which has been severely impacted by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown. Ed

Brading Roman Villa is one of the best Roman archaeological sites in the UK. It has been open to the public since its discovery in 1880 and has become a much loved community hub and educational centre, with 100s of Island school children visiting each year and exciting family events from the New Carnival Company’s spectacular Dark Nights carnival parade to the fun filled Easter and Summer events run by Daisy Chain IW children’s charity.

Some of best preserved mosaics in the UK

Our mosaics are some of the best preserved in the UK with many unique images not found anywhere else. Through our collection, visitors can learn about the daily lives of the Romano British people who lived during 400 years of Roman rule



On 20th March, following government advice on the coronavirus outbreak, we shut the doors to our museum. Sadly, all upcoming events, activities and school visits have been postponed.

Museum at risk

Being an independent museum of charitable status we rely on the regular income from visitors to stay open.

It costs £740 a day to care for the building and our collection of 100,000 artefacts. Without the support from ticket sales, donations, visits to our shop and cafe, we are facing a huge challenge to stay open after this crisis ends.



We need your help

We want to continue telling the stories of the people who lived here and protect the site for future generations to enjoy. If you love archaeology, history and ancient cultures as much as we do, please donate whatever you can.



Take care and thank you from everyone at Brading Roman Villa.

Image: skuds under CC BY 2.0