Heritage Service Activity Packs bring Roman coins to life

The next exciting family activity craft pack is now available on the Isle of Wight Council website.

The activities for families are based on the collections of the Isle of Wight Heritage Service and can be completed at home with scrap materials.

‘Crazy Coins’

In the latest instalment – ‘Crazy Coins’ – you can find out more about Roman coins. Discover how they were made and view coins found on the Isle of Wight. You can also design your own coin and make a Roman purse to store them in.

The activities are suitable for all ages and there are suggestions for fascinating research projects for extending your knowledge and finding out more.

Sestertius

This is a sestertius which depicts the Emperor Vespasian (69-79AD).

© Isle of Wight Heritage Service

Vespasian participated in the Roman invasion of Britain and invaded the Isle of Wight, which was called Vectis in Roman times. (9326.01)

Denarius

This is a Republican denarius. It is made of silver and dates to 82BC. The coin was found on the Island and would have been more than 100 years old at the time of the Roman conquest of Britain in 43AD. (9355.01)

© Isle of Wight Heritage Service

For more information, visit the Museum Service Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed