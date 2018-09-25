Isle of Wight one of top in country for plastic recycling

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

Islanders are with the best in the country when it comes to recycling plastic, new figures have revealed.

The Isle of Wight Council and partner Amey are among only a handful of UK authorities that recycle most types of plastics collected from the household, says a special report by the BBC.

55% of all household waste recycled in last year

Since February 2016, Island residents have recycled nearly 4,100 tonnes of plastic collected from homes.

This has helped the Island recycle 55 per cent of all household waste in the 2017/18 financial year.

Cabinet member for waste, Cllr Michael Murwill, said:

“We can be rightly proud because we’re exceeding the national target of 50 per cent of waste being recycled by 2020. “In fact, we’re already recycling 55 per cent – which was originally our target for 2020. “We’re also tackling other issues, especially targeting plastic polluting our seas, which is something I’m very passionate about. “We’re working with businesses and other community leaders to meet this ambition.”

What you can recycle

On the Island you can recycle most types of everyday plastic in your household in your green recycling bin or green gull sack, such as food packaging, drinks bottles, milk cartons, yoghurt pots, tubs and cleaning products as long as they are empty.

Ready meal plastic trays can also be recycled provided they are rinsed out and not heavily contaminated with food waste or residue.

Plastic items for landfill

Items such as cling film or dirty plastic packaging or food trays cannot be recycled and should be placed in your black bin or gull sack.

‘Hard’ plastics, such as children’s toys, outdoor furniture or window frames and PVC products should be taken to the recycling centres at Lynnbottom, Newport or Afton Marsh, Freshwater.

Guide to recycling

A more details ‘A to Z’ list of what items can go in your recycling bin can be found on the iWight Website.

The report can be viewed via the BBC Website.

Image: davidortmann under CC BY 2.0