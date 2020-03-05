Isle of Wight outdoor swimming groups to take part in International Women’s Day Dips for charity

This coming Sunday is ‘International Women’s Day.’

To celebrate it there will be opportunities to join like-minded spirits for a dip in the sea in two locations to raise funds for Wight DASH and WOW! – The women’s centre in Newport.

Supporting local women

Fiona Gwinnett who is the CEO at Wight DASH team explains how they help support local women,

“Wight DASH is a local women’s charity with a special focus on trauma and abuse across all life stages. It began as a domestic abuse organisation and we retain expertise in that subject. “Our almost 30 years of experience has taught us that recovery from any trauma, including what we now call Adverse Childhood Trauma (ACEs) can take many years. “Trauma and abuse can lead to many forms of disadvantage that prevent people from reaching their full potential. We run our range of psycho-educational programmes, one to one support and children’s therapeutic service from WOW!, our women’s centre in Newport. “The centre offers a women only safe space, the use of phones and computers (with human assistance if necessary!) and a range of activities and workshops. These include yoga, craft sessions of many types, sound healing, henna tattoos and much more, all run by our amazing volunteers. “An endless supply of hot drinks is always available and on some days you can help yourself to brunch. “Everything we offer is free of charge to our members who gain new skills, gain more confidence and meet new people.”

Get dipping

For larks who would like to join the Outdoor Swimming Group for the sunrise swim, meet on the beach west of Sandown Pier, before lifeboat station on Sunday 8th March.

We will be meeting at 6.20am to go in at 6.30am.

Then the most enthusiastic of us can join The Dipping Society at 9am in Gurnard by the beach huts for a dip with tea and cake after!

We encourage people from all backgrounds, abilities and ages to share a wonderful celebration of sisterhood and bonding. Please come along and bring your tribe of sisters, brothers, animals etc to share this wonderful experience.

Word of warning

Note of caution folks; it is very, very cold at present in the sea and swimmers who are unacclimatised to the cold water could run into trouble, so anyone with a long-term heart condition, asthma or who have panic attacks, please take care and be responsible for your own well-being.

We aim to have a great bonding and raise lots of money!

News shared by Maria Villa Vine and Sandy Ciccognani. Ed