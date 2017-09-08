Isle of Wight parking ticket machines switch to new £1 coins only

The council share this latest news. Ed

Isle of Wight Council parking team is geared up to say goodbye to the old style £1 coins.

All ticket machines in council pay and display parking areas on the Island have been converted to accept the new coin and will no longer accept the old round £1 coin after 1 October.

Cabinet member for infrastructure and public transport, Councillor Ian Ward, said:

“Our parking team officers have been preparing behind the scenes for several months, as have our Island Road counterparts and everything is already in place for customers to use the new one pound coin. “However, the old style £1 coins will not be accepted in the machines after 1 October, prior to the official tender deadline of 15 October. This will ensure that all machines are emptied of the old coins prior to mid-October, when they cease to become legal tender.”

The new style 12-sided one pound coin was introduced by the Royal Mint in March and replaces the round-style £1 coin.

As well as paying for parking by cash, drivers also have the option to pay for their parking and extend their stay using their mobile phone.

Image: bearpark under CC BY 2.0