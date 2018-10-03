Cameras for Isle of Wight parking wardens in crackdown on assaults

The council share this latest news. Ed

Cameras will be worn by the Island’s parking officers to crackdown on abusive and aggressive behaviour towards them.

The officers, whose duties include parking enforcement, have been attacked and verbally abused nearly 60 times in the last two years.

On one occasion, an officer suffered lacerations to his head and a loss of consciousness following an attack on the Island.

Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said:

“We won’t tolerate aggressive behaviour towards people who are simply doing their job in making sure roads are kept safe for all. “We want our staff to feel reassured they can work without feeling threatened and the cameras will make them safer as they carry out their duties.”

Not on permanently

The cameras will not be used while officers are on patrol, but they will be turned on if they feel under threat.

The film footage will be used to support or dispute any allegations against officers.

All footage will be restricted to authorised personnel in the parking team and will be held in accordance with agreed data protection rules.

Twenty cameras have been bought, costing £17,000 in total.