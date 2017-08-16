Isle of Wight Philosophy in Pubs: New group launches next week

Last year, on behalf of reader Paul Carter, OnTheWight asked whether anyone was interested in taking part in an informal philosophy group that would meet regularly in a pub to discuss ethics and moral issues.

Paul has been in touch with details of the first meeting – which takes place next week (23rd August) in Newport.

All views listened to

He says,

“The Philosophy in Pubs movement across the UK is flourishing. “PIPs is about providing an informal and friendly opportunity to discuss moral issues, ethics and ideas without feeling you need an academic qualification. “Everyone’s views are listened to and respected. There might be arguments, but only in the sense of people exercising their thinking.”

Where and when

Anyone who is interested in taking part would be welcome at the inaugural meeting on 23rd, August, 7pm at the Man in the Moon, James Street, Newport.

If you want to know more, or can’t come but want to attend in future, contact Paul Carter on pauljc@globalnet.co.uk or on 07958 598 326.

Image: kaylajohnsonphotography under CC BY 2.0