Isle of Wight photographer’s frolicking hares shortlisted in Sony World Photography Awards

Fantastic news for Isle of Wight photographer Nick Edwards, who has heard today that one of his fabulous photos of Mad March Hares has been in the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards competition.

You might remember the feature we ran on Nick’s Mad March Hares back in April last year. Well, as you would expect, Nick’s “Bedraggled Hare Ballet” photo (above) is in the Natural World and Wildlife category.

Stiff competition

As one of the World’s largest and most prominent photo competitions (326,000 entries from 200 countries), Nick has done incredibly well to be shortlisted.

Nick says,

“The Sony competition is really the only one I’ve ever aimed at, with no real thought of success. “I’m just amazed at being in the company of those fantastic photographers!”

Exhibition, book and more

Just by being shortlisted Nick’s fantastic capture gets a place in the International Show in Somerset House, London, and will also feature in the coffee-table Yearbook.

Category winners will be announced at the end of February with National and overall prizes coming later in the year.

Keeping everything crossed

Nick says he’s,

“Keeping fingers and everything else crossed, but very pleased to have reached this far.”

The very best of luck to Nick – the shortlist for this stunning shot is very well deserved.

You can see all the shortlisted photos on the Competition Website.

Images: © Nick Edwards – Wight Seen