Isle of Wight planning fees to increase by 20%

The council share this latest news. Ed

From Wednesday 17 January 2018, planning fees in England will increase by 20 per cent, as a result of new government changes.

Planning applications submitted before 17 January and assessed as being valid by the Planning Authority will not be subject to the increase. For applications that are not valid, the appropriate fee will apply on the date of validation.

The most regularly applied fees will be as follows:

Extensions and alterations to dwellings will change from £172 to £206 (unless for two or more dwellings).

The erection of a dwelling house will change from £385 to £462.

The change of use of land will change from £385 to £462.

Permission in Principle applications

The new regulations also introduce a new fee of £402 per 0.1 hectare for Permission in Principle applications, the ability for authorities to charge for applications for planning permission following the removal of permitted development rights through Article 4 directions or by condition.

A fee of £96 will be introduced for prior approval applications to permitted development rights that were introduced in April 2015 and April 2017.

These include the rights for the installation of solar PV equipment on non-domestic buildings, the erection of click-and-collect facilities within the land area of a shop, the temporary use of buildings or land for film-making purposes, and the provision of temporary school buildings on vacant commercial land for state funded schools.

The full changes to planning fees can be seen here -> Fee levels 2018

If you have any queries, please direct them to development@iow.gov.uk

Image: Will Scullin under CC BY 2.0