Isle of Wight poetry publisher boost after Poetry Book Society recommendation

The reading recommendation by The Poetry Society has been a welcome boost for this Isle of Wight poetry publisher, Eye Flash.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

heart-front-cover-border-web-01-012135

Charlotte Begg from Isle of Wight poetry publisher, Eye Flash, has been in touch with some great news. Ed

The Poetry Book Society has been a long-standing authority regarding contemporary poetry reads, set up in 1953 by TS Eliot and friends, the Poetry Book Society is a unique book club delivering the best new poetry direct to your door.

Recommendation
For Spring 2019 the Poetry Book Society has selected a handful of new releases, including DUST, a collection of twelve poems published by Eye Flash Poetry – a small poetry press set up by Islander, Charlotte Begg and her husband Clifford.

Dust cover

Poetry Book Society
With plans to release further poetry collections this year, alongside their biannual poetry magazine, the support from the Poetry Book Society is great news for the small poetry press founded on the Isle of Wight.

What is Eye Flash?
Eye Flash has been growing in popularity since its creation in 2017, and now has another name to add to its editorial team, Anna Britton, fellow poet and writer from the Isle of Wight.

You can see more of Eye Flash Poetry on their Website.

Friday, 1st February, 2019 9:35am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mdk

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, poetry

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*