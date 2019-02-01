Isle of Wight poetry publisher boost after Poetry Book Society recommendation

Charlotte Begg from Isle of Wight poetry publisher, Eye Flash, has been in touch with some great news. Ed

The Poetry Book Society has been a long-standing authority regarding contemporary poetry reads, set up in 1953 by TS Eliot and friends, the Poetry Book Society is a unique book club delivering the best new poetry direct to your door.

Recommendation

For Spring 2019 the Poetry Book Society has selected a handful of new releases, including DUST, a collection of twelve poems published by Eye Flash Poetry – a small poetry press set up by Islander, Charlotte Begg and her husband Clifford.

Poetry Book Society

With plans to release further poetry collections this year, alongside their biannual poetry magazine, the support from the Poetry Book Society is great news for the small poetry press founded on the Isle of Wight.

What is Eye Flash?

Eye Flash has been growing in popularity since its creation in 2017, and now has another name to add to its editorial team, Anna Britton, fellow poet and writer from the Isle of Wight.

You can see more of Eye Flash Poetry on their Website.