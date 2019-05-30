Isle of Wight police charge man with murder of pub landlord and parish councillor

Police share this latest update in the murder investigation. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all involved. Ed

Officers investigating the death of a man in Lake have tonight (May 29) charged a man with his murder.

The charge comes after officers received a report on the afternoon of Monday 27 May that a man had been seriously assaulted in the Lake Community Gardens, near Scotchells Brook Lane in Lake.

That man was later identified as 73-year-old Gerard Michael White of Talbot Road in Sandown.

last night a 60-year-old man, of Pier Street, Sandown has been charged with his murder.

He will appear before Newport Magistrates Court today (30th May).

