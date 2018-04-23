All Isle of Wight police given option to be armed with tasers

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

All Isle of Wight police officers could be armed with tasers.

Tasers will be given to all officers who request them — providing there is a clear operational need and they have completed the required training.

Hampshire Constabulary has spent £800,000 on the scheme, cash which was taken from reserves. It follows requests from frontline officers and the Chief Constable and is aimed at improving operational effectiveness.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police has also spent £9,000 on spit hoods, £1.6 million on mobile technology for response officers and £800,000 on increasing the number of armed officers.

The spending figures were outlined by Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane at the last meeting of the Hampshire and Police Crime Panel.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary said:

“The Chief Constable has said every officer who wants, has a clear operational need, and has passed the training required to be able to carry a taser, should get one.”

