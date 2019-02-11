Isle of Wight pre-schoolers taken on the ‘Save Up to Suit Up’ challenge

Gemma shares this latest news on behalf of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. Ed

Last October, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) launched their ‘Save Up to Suit Up’ campaign to raise enough to buy new flight suits for the Charity’s Critical Care Teams.

Schools, groups and clubs across the Isle of Wight were asked to collect as many ten pence coins as possible, to help the Charity reach the £20,000 fundraising goal. Children and staff at Gurnard Pre-school in Cowes have embraced the challenge by making their own giant helicopter moneybox!

Munt: Enhancing children’s understanding

Manager of Gurnard Pre-school, Val Munt, said,

“The children really enjoyed painting the parts and watching it being put together before adding their ten pence coins. “By creating the helicopter, we are hoping to enhance the children’s understanding of the service provided by the Air Ambulance, what it does and how we can all help support it.”

Each new flight suit costs approximately £650 and the Charity need to purchase 30 flight suits to ensure the Charity Critical Care Teams are kitted up and fit to fly.

Hennessy: Over £5,200 has been raised so far

Joanna Hennessy, Education Programme Manager at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said,

“The schools and clubs who have already started collecting, like Gurnard Pre-school, are doing a marvellous job. We have been so impressed by the many innovative ways they are fundraising for us. “I’m thrilled that collectively, over £5,200 has been raised so far. The 10 pence challenge will run until the end of March and we’re hopeful that, by then, we will have achieved our fundraising goal.”

Find out more

If you would like to take part in Save Up to Suit Up, visit the charity Website or contact the Education Team on 02380 743 510 for your free fundraising pack.

Image: © Gurnard Pre-school