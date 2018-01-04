Ofsted have today (Thursday) issued their latest inspection report for Carisbrooke Church of England Controlled Primary School.

This is the first inspection report since April 2013 and relates to an inspection carried out in November 2017.

Staff, parents and pupils will be pleased to hear the inspector find the school still to be ‘Good’.

Strengths of the school

Some highlights from the report include:

The head, senior leadership team, staff and governors are very ambitious for the pupils in their care.

The head provides clear-sighted and purposeful leadership to drive forward improvements.

Staff feel valued and respected and appreciate the opportunities they are given to develop their skills.

Children make rapid progress during the first year because the school has focused the activities in these classes to rapidly develop these skills.

As a result, the proportion of children reaching a good level of development has risen and is now above the national average.

In 2016 the proportion of pupils attaining the standard expected for their age in reading, writing and mathematics was above the national average.

Pupils enjoy learning at Carisbrooke and their attendance is good.

They are enthusiastic about lessons and participate fully in a wide range of sporting clubs and activities.

Governors know the school extremely well, and have a clear understanding of the strengths and areas for improvement across the school.

Leaders ensure that all safeguarding arrangements are fit for purpose and that there is a culture of vigilance.

Pupils feel safe and have a good understanding of how to keep safe in a variety of situations

A large majority of parents agree that their children are happy, safe and well looked after at school.

Well done to all involved. Full details can be found on the Ofsted Website.

Image: donhomer under CC BY 2.0