Isle of Wight primary school drops from Good to Requires Improvement after Ofsted inspection

The latest inspection report for Holy Cross Catholic Primary School has been issued today.

Since the last inspection report in 2015 when the school which was previously rated as ‘Good’, Ofsted have found a number of areas where improvements are required and therefore given an overall rating of ‘Requires Improvement’.

Strengths of school

The school was found to have the following strengths:

Current leaders are determined to reverse the school’s decline. Suitable plans are in place to ensure that current improvement actions will quickly gather momentum.

The school is a happy, friendly and caring community that is strongly valued by staff, pupils and parents.

Leaders and governors do their best to keep pupils safe from harm. Pupils say that they feel safe in the school and they learn how to stay safe when they are online.

Leaders have taken steps so that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are supported effectively.

Improvements identified

The following improvements are required:

Leaders and governors have not done enough to improve the school since the last inspection. The governing body has not held leaders sufficiently to account.

Leaders have not made robust checks on pupils’ progress and the quality of classroom provision. As a result, not all pupils achieve as well as they should.

Too many pupils have made weak progress in phonics and reading. This has had an adverse impact on their learning in other subjects.

The quality of teaching varies considerably across classes and subjects. Teachers’ expectations of pupils are not high enough, including for their behaviour in lessons.

Reception children enjoy learning in their wellresourced classroom environment. However, weaknesses in teachers’ assessment practices mean that some of them do not make the progress of which they are capable.

Teachers’ assessments of children’s learning are not used well to match learning tasks. Pupils who fall behind in learning, including disadvantaged pupils, are not helped quickly enough to catch up.

The curriculum has suitable breadth and balance. However, it does not support pupils’ good progress in different subjects. Leaders have not ensured that all teachers have the subject knowledge that they need.

The report

You can read the report in full below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger vesion.

