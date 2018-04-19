Record Store Day returns to Ventnor Exchange this Saturday

Jack shares details of this Saturday’s Record Store Day. Ed

Ventnor Exchange are thrilled to host the Isle of Wight’s only Record Store Day event for the fourth year running and what is shaping up to be a bumper day all about celebrating music culture.

Bringing music enthusiasts together each year to celebrate the unique culture and ethos of independent music shops and the vinyl format, RSD is now a firm fixture on the calendar.

Live performances and more

Ventnor Exchange is the only store that takes part on the Isle of Wight and as ever can promise a packed day of live performances, DJs, the return of the Big RSD Quiz with loads of great prizes to be won.

Win Festival tickets

If that wasn’t enough we will be giving you the chance to win Isle of Wight Festival tickets.

For the second year running Isle of Wight Festival are giving away three pairs of festival weekend tickets, which will be secretly hidden in select records for some lucky customers looking for golden ticket to catch performances from the likes of Van Morrison and The Killers in June.

Supporting your local record shop

For music lovers the day is all about supporting your local record shop and grabbing those special RSD releases that can’t be reserved – it’s first come first served.

The Exchange have made sure to request even more stock after sell-outs last year. There are always keen customers queuing up so to be in with a chance of getting what your after make sure you’re an early bird.

Entertainment throughout the day

There will also be a full schedule of free live music planned for the day, including performances from the up and coming Swan Levitt, Lauran Hibberd and Goo Lagoon, as well as south coast based gigging legend, Grant Sharkey, and the prolific KafTan on the decks.

These Isle of Wight artists will also be selling their releases including vinyl format.

Record cleaning supremo

Keith Monks Record Cleaning Co. will be joining the event and demonstrating how his machines work, whilst cleaning records and talking about how important it is to look after your records to maintain optimum sound.

Bar open all day

The Ventnor Exchange is also a cafe and craft beer bar serving Island Roasted Coffees and a selection of over 50 craft beers from around the world so if you’re looking for something different – be there.

Entry is free all day.

Open from 9am, music from 11am for the full timetable of events and RSD stock lists visit the Website.

