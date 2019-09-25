Isle of Wight punk band’s latest single and music video highlights legal system ‘injustice’

The band say the track was written to “bring attention to the injustice in our legal system, using the Soldier F protest in Parliament Square as an example”

think on it - 12 thousand men

Isle of Wight three-piece punk band, Think On It, have today (Wednesday) released their latest single today.

With influences such as Rise Against and Anti-Flag, Think On It’s third single, 12 Thousand Men, draws reference from Make It Stop by Rise Against.

Recorded live at Hungry Hound Productions on the Isle of Wight, the track features an eight-string orchestra and was mixed and mastered by Island Hardcore.

In the studio

The band’s front man, Redd Marsh, explains,

“The track was written to bring attention to the injustice in our legal system, using a protest in Parliament Square as an example.

“Earlier this year 12 thousand veterans marched, and 22 thousand veterans rode bikes through Parliament Square in protest against the prosecution of Solider F Para 1, for his crimes on Bloody Sunday in 1972.”

The track has been released today and is available on all major streaming platforms, along with the debut music video.

Performing to the Vets

To find out more about Think on It visit their Website.

You can also stay up to date with gigs and latest news, follow the band via their Facebook Page.

Images: © Allan James Marsh LRPS

