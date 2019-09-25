Isle of Wight punk band’s latest single and music video highlights legal system ‘injustice’

Isle of Wight three-piece punk band, Think On It, have today (Wednesday) released their latest single today.

With influences such as Rise Against and Anti-Flag, Think On It’s third single, 12 Thousand Men, draws reference from Make It Stop by Rise Against.

Recorded live at Hungry Hound Productions on the Isle of Wight, the track features an eight-string orchestra and was mixed and mastered by Island Hardcore.

The band’s front man, Redd Marsh, explains,

“The track was written to bring attention to the injustice in our legal system, using a protest in Parliament Square as an example. “Earlier this year 12 thousand veterans marched, and 22 thousand veterans rode bikes through Parliament Square in protest against the prosecution of Solider F Para 1, for his crimes on Bloody Sunday in 1972.”

The track has been released today and is available on all major streaming platforms, along with the debut music video.

Images: © Allan James Marsh LRPS