Isle of Wight pupils to take part in mass Floss4Funding day of action

Maria shares this latest news. Ed

Parents, teachers and politicians throughout the country unite to stage a mass Floss4Funding day of action on Friday 19th October, in their ongoing fight to reverse years of damaging school cuts.

Children, parents and teachers from St. Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School will be joining in sending a message to the Chancellor that the cuts must stop!

Mass Floss4Funding actions

We are joining our Sister-group from Brighton and Hove who have organised mass Floss4Funding actions, with many others expected to take part in spontaneous actions on the day.

The dances will be posted on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram with messages targeted at the Chancellor Philip Hammond and Damian Hinds, the Secretary of State.

SOS IOW: Spending cuts of 3.2 million

Maria Villa Vine, Cat & Stu Fisher of SOS Isle of Wight Facebook Page‘Save our Schools IoW’ said,

“The Floss4Funding event is to draw attention to the damaging impact that 8 per cent cuts to pupil funding since 2010 has been having on state schools across England and to call on the Chancellor to use the budget to provide a fair and sustainable funding settlement. “Isle of Wight schools will see spending cuts of 3.2 million or £221 per pupil between 2015 and 2020.”

Social media hashtags on the day will be #floss4funding #parentsteachersunite #budget2018