Island Line Trains and the Isle of Wight Steam Railway will be hitting our TV screens this week.

Michael Portillo’s Great British Railway Journey’s comes to the Isle of Wight on Thursday 4 January at 6.30pm (BBC2).

The programme blurb reads:

Crossing the Solent with a ticket to Ryde, Michael boards the Island Line to travel along the pier in a 1930s London Underground carriage, then hops on to the Isle of Wight heritage line bound for Wootton. His destination is Osborne House, where the future King Edward VII spent much of his childhood.

We’re not sure how he gets to Osborne House by train, but hopefully the Island will look as glorious on TV screens as it did on Penelope Keith’s programme a couple of weeks ago.

If you miss the programme you can watch again via the BBC iPlayer.

Image: © BBC