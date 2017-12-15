See the glorious Isle of Wight on Penelope Keith’s new coastal villages series

If you read our story about the portrait of Charles Darwin on the old £10 having been taken by Isle of Wight photographer, Julia Margaret Cameron, you’ll know the Isle of Wight was featured on national TV earlier this week.

Wednesday evening saw the start of a new series on ITV hosted by actress, Penelope Keith, called ‘Penelope Keith’s Coastal Villages’.

In this first episode she travels to West Sussex and the Isle of Wight. The Island is featured about 25 minutes into the programme and begins in Freshwater, as Penelope chats to Gail Middleton at Dimbola Museum and Galleries.

Penelope then heads inland through Hulverstone, Mottistone and Brighstone.

Smuggling capital of the Island

Next arriving at the smuggling capital of the Isle of Wight, Niton, she hears all about smuggling, the Island’s strong independent streak, some good old fashioned Isle of Wight words and more at the Buddle Inn.

On next to the precious Steephill Cove – once the Island’s best kept secret – for a chat with longshoreman, Dave Wheeler (and his daughter-in-law, Mandy, about her now famous crab pasties), before finally arriving in Bembridge for a spot of racing in the harbour.

Watch again

The Isle of Wight looks absolutely gorgeous (as we know it always is) in the footage, so a big thank you to the production company for choosing the Island for the programme.

If you missed the programme last night, you can catch Penelope Keith on the Isle of Wight from around 25 minutes into the programme.

Image: © ITV