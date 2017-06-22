Reggae musicians come together for victims of Grenfell Tower fire

Share the love this Sunday evening when The Ohmz play live to raise money for the victims of the horrendous Grenfell Tower fire.

grenfell fire red cross

Gary Clarke from the Island Reggae Club has organised a charity live music event for this Sunday evening at Quay Arts (7pm ’til late).

The aim of the event is to raise cash for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Isle of Wight reggae band, The Ohmz, will be playing live along with Dynamix and guests. DJ Sloe will be spinning Soul, Funk and Reggae on vinyl.

Entrance is a minimum suggested donation of £5 on the door.

If you can’t attend but would still like to donate to help the victims of the fire, please consider donating via the British Red Cross.

Just Giving and Paypal both take a cut of the donation, but going via Red Cross ensures every penny gets to those in need.

Thursday, 22nd June, 2017 5:42pm

