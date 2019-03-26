Isle of Wight remains in Trip Advisor Top Ten UK places to visit

Simon shares this latest news on behalf of Visit Isle of Wight. Ed

The Isle of Wight has held on to a place in a travel Website’s Top Ten places to visit in the UK.

The Island stayed firm at number seven in the countdown, according to Trip Advisor.

The Isle of Wight was placed ahead of Jersey, Manchester and York.

Myles: Well done to everybody

Will Myles, MD at Visit Isle of Wight, the Island’s destination management organisation, said:

“We’ve just been informed by our friends at Trip Advisor that we’re number seven in the top UK destinations – how amazing is that! “Trip Advisor, which is probably the world’s greatest review site, and they’re saying that the Isle of Wight is number seven – amazing – well done to everybody!”

Myles: The heartbeat of this Island

Will said that the Top Ten position was down to many key aspects of the Isle of Wight, praising our community:

“The Isle of Wight is a mash of everybody and everything. So we have beautiful scenery, we have award winning beaches, we’ve got an award winning Visitor Information Centre, but it’s about the warm friendly welcome of our accommodation providers, our attractions, the people who do this every single day and welcome visitors, they are the heartbeat of this Island.”



Travellers’ Choice awards

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards for Destinations recognise the locations that are the most popular among TripAdvisor reviewers based on millions of reviews and opinions.

Award winners were determined using an algorithm based on reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and experiences in destinations worldwide over a 12-month period.

London was placed at number one – not just for the UK but for the rest of the world, with Trip Advisor experts commenting that the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have had a large impact.

The Top Ten

The Trip Advisor Top Ten is as follows