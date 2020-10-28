Isle of Wight Remembrance Day Services are changing this year due to Covid-19

As reported by News OnTheWight last week, there are changes to the usual Remembrance Services this year. Ed

Sadly, due to the current social restrictions and advice relating to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Isle of Wight’s Remembrance Day Parade followed by the Civic Act of Remembrance and wreath laying at Newport War Memorial will not be taking place this year.

This is because it is not possible to organise the events in a Covid-19 secure way and in accordance with the latest guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within our community.

The Lord Lieutenant and the Chairman of the Isle of Wight Council will still lay wreaths on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen and the Island’s community on Remembrance Sunday.

We respectfully ask that if you are in the area at the time, you remember to stay a minimum 2m apart from those not in your household.

Sheldon: We must all mark the day privately

Susie Sheldon, Lord Lieutenant said,

“The act of remembrance is of huge importance and significance for the Isle of Wight, so it is disappointing that for this year we cannot have a shared act of remembrance but must all mark the day privately. “Just as it is important to look back and remember the sacrifices made by so many, we must also look forward to a time when we have collectively worked together to find a way through the virus and are once again free to gather together on this important day.”

Cameron: ‘Remember from home’

George Cameron, Chairman of the Isle of Wight Council said,

“I am sure that despite this disappointment, people will still mark this important occasion and by spending a few moments at 11am on Sunday 8th and Wednesday 11th November, to ‘remember from home’ all those that that gave their lives in war to protect our way of life.”

Remember social distancing

Anyone wishing to lay wreaths at the Newport War Memorial and any memorial across the Island are asked to do so over the course of Remembrance Sunday and also on Remembrance Day itself and in accordance with the latest social distancing guidance.

This means that people can only be in groups of no more than six and must still maintain a distance of 2m from each other or 1m if wearing a face covering.

Garden of Remembrance Service

The annual Garden of Remembrance Service held at Carisbrooke Castle on the Thursday 5th November will this year be held in a very restricted form.

The service will be videoed and the video will be available for viewing from Sunday 8th November.

English Heritage have kindly agreed to allow access for members of the public wishing to lay crosses in the Garden of Remembrance to do so after the service at pre-booked times between 11.45 and 12.45 on Thursday 5th November.

Booking with the Lieutenancy Office at [email protected]

