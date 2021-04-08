Isle of Wight Road Races has ‘in principle’ support from Isle of Wight council

Further to News OnTheWight’s report earlier in the week about the Isle of Wight Road Races, the Isle of Wight council have now confirmed that they have provided ‘in principle’ support, but the Safety Advisory Group has not yet met to discuss the plans.

The Isle of Wight Road Races (IWRR), ‘produced’ by Bestival founders, Josie and Rob da Bank, are planned for 20th-24th October (the half-term holiday). According to briefing notes, Tapnell Farm will likely be hosting the race village and the 8.24 mile course includes Compton, Freshwater, Brook and Chessell.

Role of the Safety Advisory Group

The race organisers and producers were due to to have their application heard by the Safety Advisory Group this week, but plans have only just been received and according to a council spokesperson no meeting has yet taken place.

The council spokesperson told News OnTheWight,

“Plans have now been received allowing a Safety Advisory Group meeting to be convened to start the ongoing role of the SAG.”

They went on to explain,

“The council’s principal role in determining whether an event can proceed is the use of its relevant regulatory powers for matters such as highways and licencing activities including entertainment and sale of alcohol. This can only be determined once detailed plans have been received and relevant applications have been submitted. “The Safety Advisory Group (SAG) is a regulatory consultation group facilitated by the Isle of Wight Council which includes other regulators including the police, fire and ambulance. “The role of the SAG is to make comments to the event organiser and advise where plans may not meet the legislation, guidance or good practice. All events need to submit plans for the SAG members to consider within their own professional capacity and expertise. “For this particular event it would not proceed without the approval of the Auto-Cycle Union (ACU) a National organisation. Organisers will then need to apply for Secretary of State for approval.”

‘In principle’ support granted

The spokesperson confirmed that a letter providing ‘in principle’ support had been sent to organisers of both planned events, Isle of Wight Road Races, as well as the Diamond Races. They explained,

“The role of the council as regulator is entirely separate from any wider aspiration or views the council may have on the socio-economic issues of any event. “The Council did issue a letter to both potential race organisers providing them with support in principle, this enabled them to start discussions with the ACU. This did not grant permission for the event to go ahead, the council does not have this ability, as previously stated the ACU grant a race licence and the SAG ensure that the event organisers complies with all legislative requirements.”

Share your views with organisers, not IWC

The went on to add that ‘community engagement’ is the responsibility of the event organiser and would not be undertaken by the council nor should public views or opinions be directed to the SAG.

The spokesperson said,