Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Diversion route
Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 27 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 120 Yards South Of Cothey Way
Works description: Technicians To Access Cabinets For Maintenance Works. Traffic To Be Managed With Two Way Lights With A Walkway In The Road For Pedestrians. 0930hrs – 1530hrs Only.
Responsibility for works: O2 (UK) Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 02 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone : Broad Lane, Brighstone, Between The Bridge At Waytes Court To The Junction With Mill Lane. : Broad Lane-B
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 02 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Sandown : O/S No. 2 Firs Court : Fitzroy Street-Sandown
Works description: C/W Wheel Push Repair Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 02 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Whitwell : Nettlecombe Lane Whitwell, O/S Ivey Cottage. : Nettlecombe Lane-Whitwell
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 08 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton: From Rectory Road To Laceys Lane (Ml530092): Newport Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 02 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newchurch : On The Winford Bound Side Of The C/Way From Appx 50m Past The Entrance To Thompsons Garden Centre To O/S Th
Works description: Pothole Repairs.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 05 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Newport Road 390m North: Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. To Include Any Prep Works Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rolls Hill, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 03 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Porchfield : It Is Located 5m North Of The Gateway Into Chalkclose Copse(Adj Entrance To Whipppance Farm) . : Rolls Hi
Works description: Raise Previously Gully
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cowes : Opp 7 – 12 Trafalgar Court (O/S Griffin Hse Car Park). Trafalgar Court 34 Terminus Road : Terminus Road-Cowes
Works description: Rebed Manhole In The Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Car Park Hope Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : 1st Meter In The Car Park (Ml 4cp054) : Opp Entrance Meter
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : Only Meter In The Car Park (Ml Cp058) : Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Elliston Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O Camas Mor Granville Rd On Elliston Rd, Totland
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : Opposite Jungle Jims (Ml 440217) : Adj Column 8
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 55 Gunville Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1 Horsesshoe Cottages High Street, Whitwell
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 03 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 16-18 High Street Yarmouth.
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hill Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 04 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Between 1 And Arundela On Hill Street, Sandown
Works description: Dig To Construct New Chamber In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Milton Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 Milton Road , Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Renew Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 44 Newnham Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: Install Water Connection For New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 9-13
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footwayto Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rectory Drive, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Wootton : Between Bridgeway And Rectory Drive 37m, Ml 344409 : Rectory Drive-Wootton
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lloyds Bank
Works description: Scaff. App. Lloyds, Regent Street – 27/04 – 10/05
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Silcombe Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 4 Silcombe Villas Silcombe Lane, Freshwater
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 29 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 7 St. Johns Avenue, Ryde
Works description: O-Dig Patch Liner To Main Sewer In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At J/W Ratcliffe Avenue On Swanmore Road
Works description: These Works Are For The Essential Upgrading Of Existing Communications Equipment. Works Are Inside The Existing Cabinets Only These Works Will Not Require Excavation Located Soley In The Footway
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Worsley Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 5a Worsley Rd, Godshill
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Thursday, 27th April, 2017 6:52am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2feH
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
