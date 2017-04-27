Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Wilmingham Lane

Location: at C03 Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Wilmingham Lane)

28 April — 05 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C03 Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

28 April — 05 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Watery Lane

Location: at C19 Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Watery Lane)

28 April — 02 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C19 Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

28 April — 02 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

28 April — 02 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Meadow Close

Location: at Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Meadow Close)

28 April — 02 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Broad Lane

Location: at Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Broad Lane)

28 April — 02 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

28 April — 02 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Fitzroy Street

Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Fitzroy Street)

28 April — 02 May

Suspension of one-way

Name: Fitzroy Street

Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Fitzroy Street)

28 April — 02 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

28 April — 02 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

27 April — 27 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 120 Yards South Of Cothey Way

Works description: Technicians To Access Cabinets For Maintenance Works. Traffic To Be Managed With Two Way Lights With A Walkway In The Road For Pedestrians. 0930hrs – 1530hrs Only.

Responsibility for works: O2 (UK) Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 02 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone : Broad Lane, Brighstone, Between The Bridge At Waytes Court To The Junction With Mill Lane. : Broad Lane-B

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 02 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Sandown : O/S No. 2 Firs Court : Fitzroy Street-Sandown

Works description: C/W Wheel Push Repair Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 02 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Whitwell : Nettlecombe Lane Whitwell, O/S Ivey Cottage. : Nettlecombe Lane-Whitwell

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

27 April — 08 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton: From Rectory Road To Laceys Lane (Ml530092): Newport Road-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 02 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newchurch : On The Winford Bound Side Of The C/Way From Appx 50m Past The Entrance To Thompsons Garden Centre To O/S Th

Works description: Pothole Repairs.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 05 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Newport Road 390m North: Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. To Include Any Prep Works Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rolls Hill, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 03 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Porchfield : It Is Located 5m North Of The Gateway Into Chalkclose Copse(Adj Entrance To Whipppance Farm) . : Rolls Hi

Works description: Raise Previously Gully

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cowes : Opp 7 – 12 Trafalgar Court (O/S Griffin Hse Car Park). Trafalgar Court 34 Terminus Road : Terminus Road-Cowes

Works description: Rebed Manhole In The Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Car Park Hope Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : 1st Meter In The Car Park (Ml 4cp054) : Opp Entrance Meter

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : Only Meter In The Car Park (Ml Cp058) : Meter (Chip&Pin)

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Elliston Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O Camas Mor Granville Rd On Elliston Rd, Totland

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : Opposite Jungle Jims (Ml 440217) : Adj Column 8

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 55 Gunville Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Stop Tap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 1 Horsesshoe Cottages High Street, Whitwell

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

27 April — 03 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 16-18 High Street Yarmouth.

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hill Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

27 April — 04 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Between 1 And Arundela On Hill Street, Sandown

Works description: Dig To Construct New Chamber In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Milton Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 Milton Road , Cowes, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Renew Stop Tap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 44 Newnham Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: Install Water Connection For New House.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

27 April — 08 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 9-13

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footwayto Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rectory Drive, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Wootton : Between Bridgeway And Rectory Drive 37m, Ml 344409 : Rectory Drive-Wootton

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

27 April — 10 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Lloyds Bank

Works description: Scaff. App. Lloyds, Regent Street – 27/04 – 10/05

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Silcombe Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 4 Silcombe Villas Silcombe Lane, Freshwater

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

27 April — 29 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 7 St. Johns Avenue, Ryde

Works description: O-Dig Patch Liner To Main Sewer In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

27 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: At J/W Ratcliffe Avenue On Swanmore Road

Works description: These Works Are For The Essential Upgrading Of Existing Communications Equipment. Works Are Inside The Existing Cabinets Only These Works Will Not Require Excavation Located Soley In The Footway

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Worsley Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 5a Worsley Rd, Godshill

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start