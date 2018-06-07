Police and Crime Commissioner sends a thank you to community volunteers

Michael Lane, Police and Crime Commissioner shares this Open Letter. Ed

To all in our communities who volunteer and help in keeping us safer.

As Police and Crime Commissioner for the Hampshire Constabulary Policing area, I would like to take the opportunity to add my thanks to all who support the vulnerable, victims of crime and reduce offending through the projects I commission across Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton.

Volunteers’ week provides a moment in time to reflect on all that volunteers do to provide support in increasingly challenging times, and the contribution they make, which can often go unnoticed, is truly excellent.

I recognise the contribution you make in keeping our communities safer and thank you for to the time you give up to make a difference to the lives of others. Without you we would not be able to deliver all that we do and your insight and contribution matters.

You should justifiably feel proud of what you do.

Thank you.