Isle of Wight Rotary Clubs come together for Afternoon Tea Party

Bob shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

The Isle of Wight Rotary Clubs are holding an ‘Afternoon Tea Party’ incorporating a concert by the Newchurch Male Voice Choir and their guest artist’s Cantobelle at the Quay Arts Centre, Newport, at 3pm on Sunday 24th February 2019 at 3pm.

Proceeds tripled by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

All proceeds from the event will go to the Rotary ‘End Polio Now’ Campaign and these proceeds will tripled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Entry and food is free, but there will be a charge for the beverages and a retiring collection.

All welcome to attend and enjoy the food made by the Rotarians.

Where and when

Takes place at 3pm on Sunday 24th February at Quay Arts Centre, Newport.

Image: wordridden under CC BY 2.0