Isle of Wight Santa Dash 2018: Register now to take part

It’s the most wonderful time of the year again and there is no better way to start the festive season, not with a bang, but with a dash – a Santa Dash!

The annual Santa Dash, Mountbatten’s festive fun run, is returning to Ryde seafront with hundreds of Santas, Reindeer dogs and Santa’s Little Helpers.

They may not be dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh but Santas running, jogging or walking along the 5km Ryde esplanade course is something to share in, as registration for this year’s dash is officially open!

Where and when

The run starts at 11am on Sunday 2nd December, with a registration hour from 10am, including a warm-up, where Santas will dash along the Esplanade and through Appley Park, before finishing the circular course back where they started, at Ryde Superbowl.

At the end of the run, a well-deserved mince pie and medal will be given to all the brave Santas who completed the course in aid of Mountbatten.

How to take part

Everyone is welcome to sign up (even if you’ve been naughty or nice!) to dash around dressed as Santa to raise money.

Entry is £20 for an adult ticket, £10 per child under 12, £50 for a family ticket (two adults, two under 12s) or under 3s are free. Every participant (over 3yrs) receives a Santa suit.

Everyone who raises over £50 in sponsorship is automatically entered into the prize draw.

So, sign up to this spectacular festive event and really get in the Christmas spirit!

Image: © Laura Holmes Photography

