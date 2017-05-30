Isle of Wight Save Our NHS group gains momentum

Christine shares this report from the Isle of Wight Save Our NHS group. Ed
On Friday 26th May the first public meeting of the Island’s recently formed campaign group dedicated to saving our National Health Service was held at the Aspire in Ryde.
The meeting was well attended by group members, as well as members of the public and with the exception of Conservative Bob Seely who failed to send his apologies, all other Parliamentary Candidates accepted our invitation.
Slash, trash and privatise
The meeting, chaired by Mark Chiverton of Isle of Wight’s Trade Council kicked off with a presentation by Tony Jones, Unison’s Regional Head of Health who explained the concept of the Sustainability and Transformation Programme (STP) which is being rolled out across the country.
Among the initiated, this is commonly referred to as SLASH, TRASH and PRIVATISE as it is a programme designed by the Conservative Government to make massive cuts and closures to our National Health Service. The Isle of Wight will most certainly be seriously and disproportionately affected by the regional proposals.
Informative and terrifying
The presentation was both informative and terrifying. It shocked many at the meeting who had never heard of STPs and it became manifestly clear that the majority of the unsuspecting public, nationwide including many who work in the Health Service, are totally blind to what is happening under our very noses.
If the planned STP is allowed to continue unchallenged, we could be witness to the complete destruction of the NHS as we know it. Parts have already been sold off by the Conservative Government to privateers such as Richard Branson, who is allegedly suing the Government for £1million of taxpayer’s money for not being awarded a certain NHS contract. And there are more vultures waiting to swoop. If this is allowed to continue we would almost certainly find ourselves with health provisions modelled on that of the USA and even now, American companies are looking with interest to buy out chunks of the NHS to run as profitable concerns for their shareholders.
There’ll be no going back
As most of us know USA healthcare operates using private insurance (loaded with exemption clauses) which limits or denies decent health care to those who cannot afford to pay. If we sit back and allow this to happen there will be absolutely NO going back and our NHS, free at the point of service will be lost forever.
Already in the UK we have Food Banks to feed the desperate and pop up soup kitchens to feed the homeless but pop up hospitals as seen in America are not beyond the realm of possibility if we are complacent.
Parliamentary candidates
Parliamentary candidates, Julian Critchley (Labour), Nicholas Belfitt (Lib dem), Vix Lowthion (Green), Julie Jones-Evans (Ind) and Daryll Pitcher (UKIP) were asked to explain their party’s own policies on the NHS followed by questions from the audience.
Thankfully, it appears that none present supported STPs and were committed to preserving the NHS as one of their top priorities in order to keep it within the public domain.
“Keep our NHS public”
David Smith and Anna Ridehalgh from Southampton’s “Keep our NHS public” (KONP) also attended the meeting to offer the benefit of their campaigning/lobbying experience and to guide us in the right direction.
The concerted effort by localised groups in Hampshire and Isle of Wight will come under the umbrella of the Regional Defend our NHS organisation.
Our group is open to anybody on the Island and should you require further information please
contact Steve Gibbs or Christine Lightbody on iowsaveournhsgroup@gmail.com People who use Facebook can also join our group at iowsaveournhs
Steve Goodman
30.May.2017 8:44am
More on tax haven loving Virgin more than allegedly suing, and more, from Dr Phil Hammond:
(Private Eye Medicine Balls 1440 March 16, 2017)
Virgin to sue the NHS
Following MD’s revelation that Virgin Care was cutting up rough after losing the £82 million Surrey children’s services tender (Eye last), the Health Service Journal has discovered Richard Branson’s business empire is suing NHS England, Surrey County Council and the county’s six clinical commissioning groups after commissioners awarded the three-year contract to Surrey Healthy Children and Families Services Limited Liability Partnership.
A Virgin Care spokesman told the HSJ the company had concerns about “serious flaws in the procurement process which has led to an outcome that we strongly feel is not in the best interests of the children and families we support, or our valued colleagues.” A Virgin Care whistle-blower was less convinced the company deserved to retain the contract it had held for 5 years. ‘A lot was promised by Virgin when they won the contract, but very little materialised. We all got nice phones and new computers, but the recruitment needed into developmental paediatrics didn’t happen. There was lots of branding and leadership courses, but I don’t think the care of children with special educational needs, or the support for their families, improved. For example, a key receptionist was not replaced and it’s now very hard to navigate the system if you are not literate.’
This was backed up by Guildford and Waverley CCG’s Wellbeing and Health Scrutiny board, which said the complexity of commissioning and contracting arrangements has led to children and young people experiencing “service variation with differing access for families…a well as gaps in service provision and variation in waiting times.” A joint CQC and Ofsted report in October 2016 into the effectiveness of the Surrey area in implementing disability and special educational needs reforms resulted in a ‘Written Statement of Action’ because of significant areas of weakness in the local area’s practice. ‘Overwhelmingly, the parents and carers of children and young people who have special educational needs and/or disabilities, and who spoke with or contacted inspectors, lack confidence in the local area’s leaders and services. This is the result of parents’ continuing difficulties in obtaining the timely and accurate assessment of, and planning for, their children’s needs.’
None of this means that there weren’t faults in the commissioning deal that removed services from Virgin Care, and the company mounted a successful legal challenge in 2016 in Hull, forcing NHS commissioners to undertake a full procurement process for several GP services. In June 2016, the NHS took Virgin to court after Swale CCG and Dartford, Gravesham and Swanley CCG awarded a £127m community services contract to the private firm. The move was challenged by incumbent NHS provider Kent Community Health Foundation Trust. It argued the assessment was flawed and that transferring the work to Virgin Care would cause legal, IT and human resources problems affecting patient care. The High Court suspended the award of the contract. The Surrey spat could be payback.
MD predicted all this waste and mayhem when the Health and Social Care Act was introduced. Vast amounts of time and money are wasted on preparing bids and tenders, supported by costly legal and management consultancy advice, that often don’t succeed and even when they do, the process for rebidding in 2 or 3 years starts all over again. NHS Commissioning is generally poor, with repeated glaring errors that the private sector ruthlessly expose. The legal sour grapes exhibited by Virgin are an entirely predictable consequence of aggressive tendering, and if not successful may at least minimise Virgin’s losses. In Surrey, the company are demanding close to £1 million to ‘de-Virginize’ care records and extract the relevant information to pass onto the new providers on April 1. Staff who have suggested that the last reports and care records should be printed out and handed over as hard copy have been told nothing must be printed out. Staff have also been ordered not to speak to the press and to be vigilant about anyone trying to film on the premises.
Surrey children’s services and the NHS are unlikely to be free form Virgin Care’s lawyers for a long while yet. Meanwhile, the company has published its accounts to March 2016, with a loss of £10.5 million. The accumulated losses are now £84.1 million, while the share capital of the company is only £53.8 million. The company has a bank overdraft of £368,000 and has yet to balance its books in 7 years. If it was an NHS trust, it would be in special measures. So what game is Branson playing?
Steve Goodman
30.May.2017 8:46am
https://www.drphilhammond.com/blog/2017/05/20/private-eye/private-eye-medicine-balls-1440march-16-2017/
Billy Builder
30.May.2017 9:07am
Theresa May fully supports the Naylor Report
Published on May 24, 2017
In an interview with Andrew Neil, Theresa May slipped out a single line about the NHS; she’s made the 2017 election all about her, strength and stability and Brexit. In half an hour, this was all she had to say about her plans on the NHS – “we support the Naylor Report”. It sounded so tediously dull, it couldn’t possibly be of any interest.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tx3hrpDCct8&sns=em