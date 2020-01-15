Isle of Wight sees major improvement in recycling rates: Islanders thanked for their help

Isle of Wight residents have been given a big thank you for helping the Island rise close to the top ten per cent of areas in England for recycling rates.

The Island is now 36th out of 345 local authority areas, according to figures recently published by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) for 2018/19 – rising from 51st the previous year.

Improvements in recycling

The Island’s percentage of household waste sent to reuse, recycling or composting has improved to 55.7 per cent, compared to 53.4 per cent in 2017/18. Nationally there was a 0.3 per cent improvement.

Councillor Steve Hastings, Cabinet member for waste and recycling management, said,

“This is excellent news, and goes to show what a terrific commitment our residents are making to recycling initiatives throughout the Island. I’d like to say a big thank you!. “It is very much our aspiration to eventually take the Island right to the top of the table, as a national beacon for recycling, with zero non-essential waste going to landfill.”

The figures published by Defra also show the Island’s collected household waste per person was reduced to 413.2 kilogrammes (kg) in 2018/19, compared to 449.8kg the previous year.

Efficient delivery, maximising recycling and minimising waste

Natasha Dix, the Isle of Wight Council’s strategic manager for waste and environment, said:

“These figures reflect the excellent ongoing initiatives in many areas by the council in partnership with its contractor Amey. “A strong foundation has been the Island’s collection service and its efficient delivery, with the ongoing emphasis on maximising recycling and minimising waste. “We have also conducted strong communications campaigns and provided clear information to help guide and encourage residents with their recycling. This has combined with ongoing waste and recycling education in the community through Amey and our environment officers’ team.”

Goal of zero non-essential waste to landfill

Natasha went on to add,

“There have also been measures – including permits, trailer restrictions and a new commercial lane – introduced at our household waste recycling centres to prevent trade waste infiltration. And we continue to remind businesses of their duty of care. “Our improving figures clearly demonstrate ongoing behaviour change across the Island and the dedicated buy-in of our community. “While we are delighted to be considerably ahead of the national average of 45.1 per cent, we remain determined and dedicated to achieve our goal of zero non-essential waste to landfill and fully maximising recycling. “We also continue to need Islanders’ full support in reducing the amount of household waste per person, encouraging people to think more before they buy, and to ensure they recycle in the correct way.”

National figures released by Defra (late in 2019) can be accessed via the Let’s Recycle Website.

News shared by the press office on behalf of the Isle of Wight council. Ed

Image: pagedooley under CC BY 2.0