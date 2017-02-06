Isle of Wight Serious Case Review released following death of six year old

The Isle of Wight council issue this response to the publication of the Serious Case Review (see report and response at bottom of the article) in relation to the tragic death of six year old, Keziah Flux-Edmonds. Ed

Derek Benson, Independent chair of the Isle of Wight Safeguarding Children Board said:

“On behalf of all of the agencies involved in this review, I would like to express my deep sadness at the tragic death of Keziah Flux-Edmonds and express my sincerest condolences to her mother and family. “The purpose of this joint agency review was to identify appropriate learning for all agencies involved in this case.”

He went on to say,

“Serious Case Reviews will often find areas for improvement in practice and a number of recommendations have been made in this report. I am confident that the partner agencies have and continue to take forward the recommendations as they apply to their organisations. “In the main, the recommendations are for partner agencies to take a more holistic view and to ‘Think Family’ when managing cases. Both the Adults and Children’s Safeguarding Boards are already working together to establish priority areas for development. This will help multi-agency partners to better align their working practices to ensure that appropriate actions are taken to support and safeguard the whole family.”

No reason to believe father had capacity to commit such appalling act

Mr Benson finished by saying,

“As the independent report has found; ‘…on the basis of the information available, neither the professionals involved, nor Child G’s mother, had reason to believe the father had the capacity to commit such an appalling action.’ “All agencies on the Island take the welfare and safety of children extremely seriously and I am confident that they will continue to work together to keep children safe.”

The papers

Full details can be found in the papers below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger versions







Child G SCR Report for Publication 06 02 2017[1] (PDF)



Child G SCR Report for Publication 06 02 2017[1] (Text)

