Isle of Wight small business encouraged to complete short survey on Covid-19 impact

The past nine months have been some of the toughest periods small businesses on the Isle of Wight have ever faced, and this doesn’t look set to end any time soon.

Various packages of support have been issued since the start of the crisis back in the spring which have undoubtedly saved many jobs on the Island.

As we approach the winter and the prospect of tougher restrictions on the economy, more help is going to be needed to avoid many businesses and jobs going under.

Eight-question survey

In collaboration with Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, FSB is conducting a brief survey of just eight questions.

FSB Development Manager for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Nicola Bailey said,

“Our aim is to understand how small businesses on the Isle of Wight have been impacted by Covid-19 and what help they need to recover.”

Share the challenges you are facing

Bob Seely MP said,

“Clearly, things are tough for some businesses at the moment, and I want to make sure that I stay in close touch with business people across the Island. “I talk regularly with representatives from the Isle of Wight business community, but it would be great to hear from all Island business owners to hear about the challenges they are facing. I want to see what more can practically be done to help. “It would be great if small businesses on the Island could take a couple of minutes to respond to this survey, as their input will shape the Island’s and the UK’s recovery plans.”

To take the survey head over to the Smart Survey Website.

News shared by Nicola on behalf of Federation of Small Businesses. Ed

Image: Christin Hume under CC BY 2.0