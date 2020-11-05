Isle of Wight small businesses urged to complete this short survey in impact of Covid-19

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has urged local businesses to take part in a survey that seeks to assess the impacts of Covid-19 and to see what support is required to help the economy to recover.

The survey was launched last month by the Island’s Federation of Small Businesses supported by Bob. The number of responses so far has been encouraging, but there is still time for local businesses to make their views known.

The survey consists of eight questions designed to highlight the effects of the pandemic on local commerce and also to identify what steps would be most beneficial in aiding recovery.

Seely: Is likely businesses will need assistance for a while yet

Mr Seely said,

“The Government has put in place a package of measures to assist businesses through what are genuinely unprecedented times, however, it is likely that businesses will need assistance in some shape or form for a while yet. “Information from the survey will help us understand what form of assistance – whether that is at a local or national level – will be of most value. “Obviously the more responses that are forthcoming the more we will learn about the effects of the pandemic and also what needs to be done to help the Island’s economy emerge out the other side. Thank you to all those who have responded so far.”

Though the survey is being conducted through the IW FSB, all businesses are invited to take part.

Arnold: Identify the areas of assistance

Norman Arnold from the IW FSB said,

“We want as many businesses as possible to share their experiences with us. “With this information we can work with the IW Council and national government to identify the areas of assistance that will be most pivotal in the months and years ahead.”

Businesses have until Friday 13th November to complete the survey which can be accessed via Smart Survey Website.

