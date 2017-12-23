Isle of Wight Society of the Blind short story competition winners announced

Congratulations to all those who took part in the Isle of Wight Society of the Blind Christmas short story competition.

OnTheWight’s very own columnist, Jonathan Dodd, took the top position in the 18+ category for his his story, ‘The Angel of Readiness’.

Hear Jonathan’s story

Vectis Radio has generously agreed to give the winners a podcast of their visit/interview, along with a podcast reading of their stories.

We’ll be publishing Jonathan’s story on Christmas Eve (Sunday), but you can also hear it being read by the lovely Edana Minghella on Vectis Radio between 8am-10am on Sunday morning.

Other winners

The 12-17 category winner was Rachael Price for her story, ‘The Frost King’, which will be read by Melvyn Hayes.

The under 12 category winner was Lola Bonser for her story, ‘Spirit of Christmas’, which will be read by Katy Manning.



£650 was raised for the charity at the gala event on Monday evening where the winners were announced.

All stories will be published on the IWSB Website.

Main image: (l-r) Edana Minghella (Jazz Singer & Celebrity Reader), Paul Rutherford (Chairman of Trustees), Miriam Tong (CEO IWSB)