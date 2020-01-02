Isle of Wight special needs play park a step closer

Following a petition for a disability-friendly park — with signatures stretching from as far afield as New Zealand, South Africa and the United States — the future of the accessible swings and roundabouts have moved a step closer.

A wheelchair swing, ramped play equipment and an open, lowered roundabout are all set to be installed on Godshill’s Central Mead playing field in a planning application submitted by Godshill Parish Council — allowing fun for everyone.

New community hub

The pavilion that is currently standing will also be demolished to make way for a new community hub with a driveway and separate parking.

Central Mead, off Godshill High Street, will be revamped to include cradle seats for wheelchairs, exercise equipment for adults and a separate, fenced-off area for younger children — but the cricket field will remain.

The Godshill Play Park Project

Plans for the park have been submitted following a petition, with more than 370 signatures, and a fundraising campaign to raise the £160,000 needed for The Godshill Play Park Project.

Fundraisers have taken part in firewalks and bag-packing to raise the money for the park.

As well as the accessible apparatus there will be work-out equipment including sit-up benches and arm pedal bikes and a play area for younger children.

Objections to the plans

However, despite mostly supportive public comments, a few objected to the development due to the impact of wildlife and their habitats and concerns over potential vandalism to the site if it is not looked after properly.

Island Roads objected to the planning application because of the lack of parking, inadequate pedestrian access and ‘substandard’ visibility for vehicles leaving the site on to the High Street through the existing access point.

A decision on the application should be made on Monday, 6th January.

