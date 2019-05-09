Isle of Wight Spring Rare Plant Fair: Discover plants you can’t find elsewhere at Eddington House Nursery

One of the Isle of Wight’s most popular annual garden shows, the Isle of Wight Rare Plant Fair, returns to Seaview later this month.

The Spring Rare Plant Fair (free entry) takes place on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th May at Eddington House Nursery, with headline speakers confirmed as Anne Swithinbank and Derry Watkins. Eddington House Nursery really is a remarkable place – find out more below.

Polemonium ‘Bressingham Purple’

Much to see and do

The popular two day event (10am-5pm both days) features many specialist nurseries, plant groups and related organisations, as well as a cafe live band and open gardens.

Anne Swithinbank

A favourite from BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time, Anne Swithinbank will be presenting twice on Saturday 18th May at the Seaview Nursery.

You can hear Anne speaking at either at 11am or 2pm.

Derry Watkins

On Sunday 19th May Derry Watkins from Special Plants Nursery will be sharing her extensive knowledge and expertise.

She will be presenting at 11am and 2pm.

As well as being able to hear Derry talking about rare plants, you’ll be able to buy some of her own which she’s bringing along for sale.

More experts

Other speakers that are confirmed include:

Cotswold Garden Flowers (Plant Nursery) – Ed Brown

Coastal Gardens (Plant Nursery) – Gerry Price

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust

Hardy Plant Society

Isle of Wight Garden Plant Group

Ventnor Botanical Artists

Eddington House Nursery from the air

There’s plenty of parking available, so why not gather your green-fingered friends and head to Eddington House Nursery on 18th or 19th May. It’s free entry, but don’t forget to bring money along so you can go home with something new and exciting for your garden or window box.

Eddington: Not a garden centre

At Eddington House Nursery you’ll find rare plants that you’re not going to see anywhere else on the Island.

All their plants are lovingly grown at the Nursery, where they focus on ornamental plants they’d only grow in their own gardens.

Convallaria majalis ‘Bordeaux’

Their range is always tried and tested, stocking “good doers” that are popular with customers.

As you might expect, the range of plants on offer at Eddington House changes as new varieties surpass the older ones. Visit the Nursery during any season and you’ll see them trialing dozens of specific new individual plants or whole groups of plants.

Succulents are proving very popular at the moment and Eddington have geared up to propagate up to 100 new varieties this year in their newly-built greenhouse.

How to find the Nursery

The Nursery is open daily between 10am and 5pm and can be found on Eddington Road – the B3330 – which runs between St Helens and Nettlestone.

From Nettlestone the Nursery can be found right on the second sharp bend after exiting the village, opposite St Helens Church. Look out for the first wooden gateposts.

Visit the Website for the latest news and information. If you are a Facebook or Instagram user, they have active accounts on both platforms you can follow.

