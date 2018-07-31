Isle of Wight Subway branch closes

The Newport, Isle of Wight branch of fast food chain, Subway, has closed its doors.

A notice, dated 26th July, has been placed on door of the premises stating:

“Any attempt by you or your agents to enter the demised premises will result in criminal/civil proceedings being taken against you.”

Other branches fined

In April this year the Isle of Wight council issued a warning to food outlets to ensure they meet the correct hygiene standards.

It followed Srikrsn Limited (the franchisee of two Ryde Subway outlets), of Edgware, Middlesex pleading guilty to 12 offences at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

The franchisee was fined £12,000, reduced to £8,000 for an early guilty plea, with the council awarded £3,845 in costs.

Response from HQ

OnTheWight has contacted Subway HQ for a comment about the Newport branch and will update once we hear back.

Source: IWCP

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

