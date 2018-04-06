Photos: Isle of Wight fast food outlets prosecuted for ‘poor cleanliness’

The council share this latest warning. Ed

Food establishments failing to meet hygiene standards risk prosecution, the Isle of Wight Council has warned.

The local authority is reminding all businesses serving food to ensure their procedures are in place and implemented.

It follows a recent case at Newport Magistrates’ Court, where the franchisee of two Ryde Subway outlets, Srikrsn Limited, of Edgware, Middlesex, pleaded guilty to 12 offences.

They included poor cleanliness and a lack of staff supervision and training.

Fines and costs

Fines totalled £12,000, reduced to £8,000 for an early guilty plea, with the council awarded £3,845 in costs.

Officers from the local authority’s environmental health department visited both Ryde premises on numerous occasions.

Despite the council’s intervention, they failed to meet the legal requirements, which led to a prosecution.

Rachel Briscoe, business regulation and public protection team manager, said:

“This case underlines the importance of food businesses following food hygiene procedures. “It’s not just about paperwork, a key element is producing safe food. “We expect all food businesses to comply with the law and ensure consumers are not at risk. “Advice and assistance is given but if non-compliance is repeated or when serious offences are identified, we will prosecute, not only to protect the public but to ensure a level playing field for the vast majority of Island business who do comply.”

