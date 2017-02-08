Isle of Wight Support joins scheme to help develop vibrant night time economy

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Isle of Wight Community Safety Partnership (CSP) has been successful in being selected to be part of the Local Alcohol Action Areas initiative (phase two).

The Island is one of 33 areas nationally to be chosen by the Home Office to take part in the scheme.

The CSP, whose partners include the Isle of Wight Council, police, fire and rescue service, community rehabilitation company, probation service and clinical commissioning group, produced an action plan to demonstrate to the Home Office how the Island can be made safer by reducing alcohol-related crime and harm – and at the same time develop a vibrant atmosphere in local towns during evenings, to be safely enjoyed by all residents, and not dependent on drinking alcohol.

Support and guidance

The Home Office will provide support and guidance on how to deliver the action plan and the Island’s CSP will work collaboratively with other areas to develop solutions and tackle alcohol-related crime and harm.

The action plan for the Island includes a community alcohol partnership, developing a vibrant night time economy and working with local business to develop sensible drinking awareness.

CSP: “One of the safest places to live”

Amanda Gregory, chair of Island CSP, said,

“The CSP is very enthusiastic about delivering this new work. The Island is one of the safest places to live, however, we are always keen to develop innovative approaches to making our towns safer and more enjoyable for local residents.”

The programme will be delivered over two years and will involve work with wider partners and the community.

Leader: Will “make a real difference”

Council leader and Executive member for public protection, Councillor Dave Stewart, said:

“We are delighted that the Home Office has accepted the Island to take part in this scheme, and I would like to congratulate the CSP on developing an action plan to implement a range of proposals which it is hoped will make a real difference to improving and making safer the Island’s night time economy.”

For more information on the Local Alcohol Action Areas, please visit the Website.

Image: tzirma under CC BY 2.0