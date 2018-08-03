Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra announces new season’s programmes

Tim shares this news about the IWSO’s upcoming season of concerts. Ed

The Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra (IWSO) have recently announced their new programmes for the 2018/19 season.

As you would expect from the Orchestra there is a wide variety of music, from old favourites to probable first performances on the Island.

Season tickets on sale now

Despite the first concert not being until November, season tickets are now on sale. Season ticket holders make a saving of £2 per concert (5 concerts each season).

Tickets will go on general sale for individual concerts at the Medina Theatre box office in early September.

What to expect

The opening concert of the season is a real cracker featuring such popular items as The Planets Suite and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto performed by the wonderful Melina Mandozzi.

Other highlights include symphonies by Brahms, Elgar and Sibelius. There is a bassoon concerto by the composer who wrote the music for the “Godfather”, a chance to hear Peter Moore (pictured), who became the youngest winner of the BBC Young Musician when he was 12 and was made principal trombone of the London Symphony Orchestra when he was 18!

The final concert of the season features orchestral music used within opera, and will include such well known pieces as the “Grand March from Aida”.

Book now

Full details of the programmes can be found on the Orchestra Website or via the brochures available at libraries and tourist information points.

To find out more about season ticket applications or to request a brochure(s) you are asked to contact the Orchestra’s chairman, Tim Isard, on (01983) 400074.

