Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra present The French Connection

Tim Isard from Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra the shares details of their upcoming event.

Saturday 18th March at 7.15pm will see the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra take to the Medina Theatre stage to present a musical “French Connection”. This is the third concert of the present season and will feature music from or connected to France.

The concert will open with the wonderfully frivolous ballet suite “Les Biches” (translates as “The Darlings”), by Poulenc. This humorous work is full of jazz influences and pastiche. It will certainly bring a smile to your face.

Popular pianist, Viv McLean

The Orchestra will be then joined for a return visit of popular pianist, Viv McLean, for a performance of the popular piano concerto by Ravel, another work influenced by jazz ideas.

This is a work the soloist knows well having already performed it with the Hallé Orchestra.

Symphony in D Minor

The second half of the concert features two further works. Firstly the imposing Symphony in D Minor by César Franck, a work of wonderful melodies and orchestra colour.

The final work is an orchestral show piece, the Bacchanale from Samson and Delilah by Saint-Saens, a work guaranteed to send you home with a spring in your step!

Book now

The first two concerts sold out, and tickets for this concert are already selling well so early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

You can book directly at the theatre or by phoning 01983 823882 and selecting option 1. You can also book online.

Recycle4charity

The Orchestra is also asking for your help with a new fund raising venture. They have teamed up with a company called recycle4charity and raise money from recycling empty brand named inkjet cartridges, toner cartridges, and unwanted mobile phones.

All the money raised from this venture will be used to help offset the Orchestra’s increasing costs and help keep ticket prices at a reasonable level.

If you can help either as a private individual or a business, please contact the chairman on 07845 512362 or by email via the “contact us” section on the Orchestra’s Website.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

