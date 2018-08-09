Isle of Wight talent on show at the very first Wight Proms Festival

There’s just over a week to go until the launch of Wight Proms event.

Organisers are delighted to announce their support of Island artists and the next generation of local young musicians, alongside the ‘star-studded’ performer line-up:

60 local kids

They will take part in our Musical Theatre Workshops on Thursday 16th August, which will culminate in them performing in our show ‘Wight at the Musicals’ on Saturday 18th August alongside our stars of the West End and Broadway.

The Rockafellas

The high energy four piece pop/rock band from the Isle of Wight. Having met at college the band have toured all over the UK, Europe and Japan.

They have also performed at various festivals such as the Isle of Wight Festival, Bestival, Fairweather and many more.

Claydon Connor

Claydon who draws influence from the likes of Ryan Adams and Bob Dylan has an instant stage presence, with his blend of roots Americana and classic English pop he engages his audience from start to finish.

His enthusiasm and obvious enjoyment of playing live, coupled with his talent for writing great songs makes him a powerful act to watch.

Company B-UK

The singers of Company B-UK (from Niton, Whitwell, Lake and Yarmouth) are all classically trained and came together through their love of singing in close-harmony, initially through joining a local theatre company and performing for one of their wartime ‘Big Show’ numbers together.

The girls now sing a combination of well-known 1940’s songs together with a few more modern songs with a 1940’s twist!

Polly Money

Mischievous melodies, swoon-inducing guitar work and poignant stories fuse together to create Polly Money’s sound.

Having performed on the main stage at Isle of Wight Festival in 2016, she has also opened for Muse in front of 80,000 at the Stade de France, supported Gabrielle Aplin in her hometown and represented BBC introducing at Glastonbury.

Winners of the Music, Dance & Drama Festival

Seven young winners have been specially chosen from ‘The Isle of Wight Music, Dance & Drama Festival’ to perform at The Wight Proms:

‘Wight at the Musicals’ – Lucy Baker, Talitha Monaghan, Tori Ellen Ross and Eva Whitehead

‘Last Wight of the Proms’ – Emma Butler-Hulme, Amelia Luter and Nathan Stubbings

The IWMDDF is a competition held every March with professional judges in a friendly atmosphere, with classes for everybody from three to ninety three, and there are around 400 classes attracting around 2000 entries. As a registered charity, it aims to advance, promote and encourage and by means of the Competition Festival Movement in particular, the study and practice of the arts of Music, Dancing, Elocution, Literature and Acting. It is affiliated to the British and International Federation of Festivals for Music, Dance and Speech of which Her Majesty the Queen is Patron.

Theatretrain Singers (Ryde)

Wight Ukers (East Cowes)

Tori Ellen Ross

Plus 13-year-old Tori Ellen Ross from Freshwater has been chosen to sing as the young Princess Fiona in the song ‘I Know It’s Today’ from Shrek the musical as part of ‘Wight at the Musicals’.

“I’m Tori Ellen Ross and I live in Freshwater, here on the Isle of Wight. I’ve performed in the UK tour of Chitty Bang Bang, and at the regent street motor show amongst lots of other stage performances in London and on the Island. I’ve also filmed with Lena Headey and Nick Frost for an upcoming Stephen Merchant and Dwayne Johnson directed film, which will be released next year.”

Our thanks to the Wight Proms for sponsoring this feature. Please support them, as they and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.

Location map

View the location of this story.