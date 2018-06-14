The Wight Proms is a brand-new annual festival of open-air picnic concerts celebrating the Isle of Wight’s music, food, people and red squirrels.

The three-day festival runs between 17th and 19th August in the grounds, as well as inside the Grade II* listed Georgian manor house of Northwood House, Cowes.

Comedy: A Wight Laugh

Friday night sees the first of the live shows.

More details to follow soon, but this extra ‘utterly hilarious’ show has been added to the line-up due to phenomenal demand.

Tickets: £15 (child) £30 (adult) £50 (VIP)

Musicals: Wight at the Musicals

Saturday Night sees the first of the open-air concerts take place outside Northwood House. Be transported to the world of musical theatre as the Wight Proms brings you some of the best-known and popular songs from West End and Broadway.

Starring ‘West End Leading Lady’, Kerry Ellis, and Star of West End and Broadway, Earl Carpenter. Hosted by BAFTA and Olivier Award nominated actress, Anna Chancellor, plus many more.

Tickets: £15 (child) £30 (adult) £50 (VIP)

Classical: Last Wight of the Proms

Sunday Night sees the festival reaches its climax with our final open-air concert: A rousing celebration of British music and flag-waving, including Pomp and Circumstance, Jerusalem and many more.

Starring Brit-award winners Blake, Downton Abbey Songstress, Mary-Jess and the Isle of Wight Promenade Orchestra, conducted by Jonathan Butcher.

Tickets: £15 (child) £30 (adult) £50 (VIP)

Book your hampers in advance

Festival-goers are welcome to take their own picnics, but to save you the trouble you can pre-order picnic hampers.

They’ll be packed with delicious Isle of Wight, so don’t forget to select your hamper when purchasing your tickets.

Hampers: £35 for two people

Free workshops

There’ll also be free community workshops taking place (by public ballot) offering an exciting line-up for kids and young adults, which will continue into the weekend.

These workshops aim to inspire the next generation by getting them involved in music and giving them exposure to the arts that they would not otherwise ever experience.

See the Website for more details.

Book now

For full lineup details and tickets – which can be booked online – head over to Wight Proms Website.

For the latest info and updates, follow Wight Proms via their Website, on Twitter, on Facebook or via their Instagram.

